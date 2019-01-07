JGI/Tom Grill via Getty Images A host of new marital issues can crop up when you have kids.

Bringing your baby home is a magical bonding time for most couples. But life with a newborn is also incredibly stressful, full of little hiccups you may have never anticipated during pregnancy.

What are some of the most pressing concerns new parents face right after the baby is born? Below, marriage therapists around the country share the top six issues brought up in their offices.

“My partner doesn’t show up the way I need them to.”

New parents balance it all and then some: ever-changing sleeping and eating schedules, doctor’s appointments, running errands with a fussy baby. It’s exhausting, mostly thankless work, and it can drive you up the wall if your partner isn’t helping.

Don’t let your expectations on baby-related responsibilities go unspoken: If things aren’t equitable and you’re shouldering the bulk of the parenting, household and emotional labour at home, speak up, said Dori Gatter, a psychotherapist in West Hartford, Connecticut.

“Sit down with your partner for a heart-to-heart without blame, criticism or negativity,” she said. “Try to see them as innocent.”

To broach the conversation, “Talk about your own childhoods, what roles your parents had in childrearing and how you want to do things similarly or differently from what they did,” Gatter said.

Then, talk about what you expect ― not demand ― of your partner and figure out a compromise.

“I’m exhausted. Why am I on nappy duty most nights?”

Quality sleep is a thing of the past with a newborn. When your baby is teeny-tiny, count yourself lucky if you get more than two or three hours of shut-eye.

If your partner is sleeping like a baby and not helping out at night, there’s bound to be some resentment, said Laurel Steinberg, a psychotherapist in New York City. If a mum is breastfeeding, the feeding may be left entirely up to her at first, but her partner should pick up the slack in other ways (rocking the baby to sleep, for instance, or diaper duty). And if she decides to incorporate pumping into her routine, her partner should step up and do some bottle feeding.

“The solution for this issue has to be practical — if one parent has to get up early to go to the office, perhaps he or she should be the one to get up on the weekends,” she said. “If both partners have to get up early to go to work, they could alternate nights.”