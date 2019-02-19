The test works by detecting whether one of the protein biomarkers of sepsis – called interleukin-6 – is present in a person’s bloodstream.

A speedy diagnosis is key to survival, and researchers at the University of Strathclyde have developed a low cost blood test which could identify sepsis in two and a half minutes. Existing hospital tests can take up to 72 hours to process.

The infection can spread through the body at speed and kills roughly 52,000 people a year in the UK – that’s more deaths than from breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

A new test could detect sepsis in a matter of minutes, researchers have said, with the potential to save thousands of lives in the UK alone.

Sepsis occurs when the immune system overreacts to an infection or injury. Rather than fighting the infection, it attacks a person’s organs and tissues which can result in organ failure and death. If sepsis is detected quickly, it can be treated with antibiotics and lead to a full recovery.

Symptoms can initially be confused with flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection. There is no one sign and sepsis presents differently between adults and children. A delay of just one hour for giving the correct antibiotic can mean an increase in the likelihood of death.

The new test is not only good for initial testing, but also continuous monitoring for sepsis. Dr Damion Corrigan, from the department of Biomedical Engineering at Strathclyde, said: “We’ve developed a needle-shaped sensor with different electrodes and have shown we can detect one sepsis biomarker in almost real time, at the clinically relevant levels.

“When levels go up, as they do in sepsis, we can detect that too. Sepsis is quite complex and difficult to diagnose, but IL-6 is one of the best markers.”

The device takes a pin prick of blood which is then put on the chip for the result to be read. The needle shape means it can also be implanted and used on patients in intensive care.

CEO of UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels, welcomed the new development. “Any kind of test that enables us to identify sepsis earlier, before symptoms even present themselves, could help save even more lives and bring us closer to our goal of ending preventable deaths from sepsis,” he said.

“Whilst we still don’t have the perfect test for sepsis, this announcement serves to remind us that technology is advancing ever closer to providing the answers.”

The test is not yet in use, but researchers estimate it could introduced within three to five years and have applied for funding to develop a prototype.