NEWS
31/12/2018 12:34 GMT | Updated 41 minutes ago

New Year's 2019 Celebrations From Around The World

2019 has been welcomed in sensational style 🎉

Sydney’s world-famous Opera House was lit up by a spectacular fireworks display to see in 2019.

Millions witnessed the extravaganza of light and sound at the stroke of midnight local time (1300 GMT).

Dozens of pyrotechnics erupted from the city’s Harbour Bridge, with breathtaking aerial shots showing the scale of the celebrations.

Sky News
Sydney, Australia, saw millions celebrate the New Year by observing a spectacular fireworks display.
PA Ready News World
A fireworks display lights up the Sydney Opera House ahead of New Year down under.

It came after New Zealand welcomed 2019 with a glorious fireworks display which erupted from the top of Auckland’s 328-metre-tall Sky Tower.

Thousands of revellers on the city’s waterfront watched brightly coloured fireworks and laser lighting shooting into the night sky over the harbour.

The Sky Tower show – featuring 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics – is the highest fireworks display in the southern hemisphere, according to Auckland’s council.

And for the first time, Auckland’s harbour bridge was lit up by special lights.

Associated Press
Pyrotechnics erupt from Auckland's Sky Tower as thousands of revellers welcome 2019.

Samoa and Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean were among the first nations to see in the New Year.

Meanwhile, photographs from other nations showed local celebrations.

Reuters
Schoolchildren in Ahmedabad, India, pose as part of celebrations to welcome the new year.
Yuri Smityuk via Getty Images
A swimming group in Vladivostok, Russia, sees out the old year with a very cold dip in iced waters at Yubileiny beach.

This article will be updated.

MORE: news New Zealand pictures 0

Conversations