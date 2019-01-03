People Are Failing Their New Year's Resolutions Already – Don't Despair, Start Next Week

We’re three days into January and people have broken their New Year’s resolutions already. Shock horror.

Starting good habits on the 1 January is admittedly hard. How are you meant to give up chocolate when you’ve got two tubs of Quality Street left in the cupboard? How can you ditch booze when there’s still leftover wine? And how are you supposed to join a gym when you can’t even get on a treadmill because the gym is so packed?

One colleague told me her brother pledged to give up drinking on 1 January and by 6pm that day, he’d already cracked open a bottle of wine. And he’s certainly not alone...

