New York Congresswoman Introduces Bill To Make Trump's Birthday A Federal Holiday

Representative Claudia Tenney (Republican, New York) wants President Donald Trump’s birthday to be a federal holiday.

On Friday, the New York congresswoman introduced in a news release what she called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act,” which would “permanently codify” June 14 as a federal holiday called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day,” according to the release. The bill is listed as H.R. 1395 on the official US Congress website.

Trump, who was born on June 14, 1946, shares the day with Flag Day, which celebrates the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. It is not an official federal holiday; Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizss Flag Day as a legal holiday.

“No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump,” Tenney said in the news release. “As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil. From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable.”

Referring to Trump as the “founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney added that he should join George Washington in having his birthday celebrated as a federal holiday. (Washington’s birthday is more commonly referred to as Presidents Day.)

