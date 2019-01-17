Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Amazon Distribution Centre

An investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found dead inside an Amazon distribution centre, police in the US city of Phoenix said.

The baby was found on Wednesday evening in the women’s toilets, Sergeant Vince Lewis confirmed.

Police and paramedics were called to the facility at 8.30pm local time.

The baby was "beyond resuscitation" when the emergency services arrived, police told local media.

An investigation is under way, Lewis said.

Amazon said in a statement it is working with police to support their investigation and called the incident “terribly sad and tragic”.

The massive distribution centre on the city’s south west side is one of several Amazon sites in metro Phoenix.

The sex of the baby was not disclosed.