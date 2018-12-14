Press Association Man charged with engaging in preparation of terror, police say.

A 33-year-old man from the Arthur’s Hill area of Newcastle has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, Northumbria Police said.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested on Tuesday by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, assisted by Northumbria Police.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.