Newlywed With Terminal Cancer Urges Public To Keep Donating Blood Over Christmas

A cancer patient has urged blood donors to keep their appointments over the festive season after she was able to spend this Christmas with her new husband. Newlywed Emily Edwards has terminal cancer and only months to live but she celebrated both her birthday just before Christmas, and then Christmas itself, with her new husband Sam – thanks to the generosity of strangers. Edwards, 28, from Eastbourne, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2012 and married in April 2018 after being told her condition was terminal. She is now using some of her remaining time to support the NHS appeal for people to keep their blood donation appointments over the Christmas and New Year period, when cancellations are common.

Emily Edwards Sam and Emily Edwards

Edwards said that she had a wonderful Christmas with her family thanks to the people who donated their blood, platelets and bone marrow. “Without these people I wouldn’t be alive today,” she said. “It honestly is the greatest gift. It’s so important for people to keep giving blood at this time of year.” Edwards has received around 60 units of blood and 35-40 units of platelets, which have enabled her to live for as long as she has, including spending Christmas with her new husband. The couple married in April 2018 after Sam, a 29-year-old builder, proposed in February during a trip to Budapest. Having been together for four years, they originally planned to marry in November but brought the date forward after they received the news in April that there was no longer any chance of a cure. “We basically organised the wedding in three days, with lots of help from our family and friends who went above and beyond to give us a magical day, we will never forget the effort they put in for us,” said Edwards.

Emily Edwards