Newspapers In Putin's Russia Brutally Skewer Trump Over Ukraine Peace Talks

Newspapers in Vladimir Putin's Russia have skewered Donald Trump's efforts to secure a peace deal. AP

The Russian media has accused Donald Trump’s government of “administrative insanity, inexperience and immaturity” for trying to rush the Ukraine peace talks.

The US president has grown frustrated with Vladimir Putin for “dragging his feet” over the White House’s proposed ceasefire plans.

Trump, who once promised to end the war in 24 hours, even told reporters he was “pissed off” with Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But it appears his Russian counterpart has found a way to indirectly hit back.

Putin has blocked or shut down all independent media outlets in Russia since he invaded Ukraine in 2022.

He has even blocked platforms like Facebook and YouTube, and imposed laws to prevent journalists airing “false information” about the war.

Any remaining organisations have to align completely with the Kremlin’s point of view.

And, according to the BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg, there is “growing criticism for Trump” within the Russian press.

One newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, accused Trump’s team of “trying to do everything at the same time without prioritising”.

It claimed that “Trump’s actions on Ukraine have no immunity on this administrative insanity,” and attacked the “administrative inexperience and administrative immaturity” his top officials have displayed.

The same article suggested the leaked Signal chat between Trump’s top team about their war plans in Yemen showed “bragging, arrogance, the desire to announce ‘huge breakthroughs’ when the first steps have barely been taken”.

However, it concluded that Moscow has not given up on trying to “influence” Trump, as it “holds the key” to resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Another newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda, said Trump was “swinging from threats to the desire to make peace with Russia” with a changeable mood, while a third, Nezavisimaya Gazeta, said Trump was “losing patience”.

One Russian newspaper today accuses the Trump administration of “administrative insanity, inexperience, immaturity…(of) bragging and arrogance…” Another paper: “On Ukraine talks, Donald’s mood changes as often as the wind.” #ReadingRussia — Steve Rosenberg (@bbcstever.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T06:28:03.670Z

But, as one geopolitical expert told HuffPost UK, Putin “cannot afford to alienate” the US entirely, even if he does not want a truce with Ukraine.

Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research said: “A ceasefire spells trouble for Russia. It means a decline in war activity and industrial production, which is sure to result in an economic slowdown – and that will lead to Russian domestic tension.”

However, Gertken predicted that Moscow will actually have to accept a ceasefire at some point.

“That said, it won’t stop Russia from embracing a ceasefire, at least for now,” he said. “Putin cannot afford to alienate Trump and the Republicans – if he did, he’d unite the American political elite, escalate the war, and thus incur massive additional costs in Russian blood and treasure.

“The recent agreement to a short-term reduction in attacks and a maritime ceasefire strongly suggests that Russia is willing to negotiate a broader ceasefire.

“The deeper problem is that ceasefires are not all made to last, and this emerging ceasefire could fall apart in the coming years. Economic downturn will lead to internal instability within Russian borders – which has a history of turning into new acts of external aggression abroad.”