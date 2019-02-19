With 38 Days To Go, The NHS Is Advertising 200+ Jobs To Prepare For No-Deal Brexit

NHS England is internally advertising hundreds of roles in preparation for a no-deal Brexit, HuffPost UK can reveal.

With only 38 days until Britain leaves the EU and political negotiations seemingly deadlocked, the health service is hiring people to monitor the potential stockpiling of medicines, manage the supply of “critical” drugs, and ensure information can still be shared with the EU.

Screenshots obtained by HuffPost UK show the roles advertised cover a variety of positions, including senior strategic managers and regional “EU exit leads”. All roles are advertised as short-term 3-6 month secondments, “however there may be potential for these to be extended”, the advert reads.

The internal messages also show the NHS has set up a national coordination centre in Leeds to prepare for a no-deal, as well as a series of regional coordination centres. All are modelled on the NHS’s emergency preparedness teams, used in the event of a national disaster such as pandemic flu outbreak or a chemical attack.

The introductory messages on the NHS England intranet opens with the message: “EU Exit roles recruiting now!

“EU Exit need YOU! As part of the response to the EU exit we’re recruiting to a number of EU Exit roles across NHS England and NHS Improvement. Take a look at the roles and how you can register your interest,” the message reads.

So far, only a handful of the positions appear to have been filled.