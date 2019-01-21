NHS Feels Strain Of Rising Homelessness As Visits To A&E By Rough Sleepers Triple

The number of visits to hospital accident and emergency departments by homeless people has more than tripled since 2011, an investigation by the leading doctor’s union has discovered.

The analysis of data by the British Medical Association (BMA) found that recorded visits to A&E by patients classed as having no fixed abode has risen from 11,305 in 2011 to almost 32,000 last year.

Homelessness has doubled since 2010 and fears are mounting that not enough is being done to help those bearing the brunt of its impact.

An estimated 597 homeless people died in 2017 – a massive 24% increase over the last five years, according to the Office for National Statistics released in December.

The union’s investigation reveals that some of society’s most vulnerable people are being failed by the system – with health and social care cuts driving the problem.

Homeless patients are presenting with increasingly complex physical and mental health conditions, which makes matters worse.

Dr Peter English, BMA public health medicine committee chair, said solving the problem should be a much bigger priority for the government than it is.

He said: “If this was some disease causing all these problems it would be a much higher priority but because victims can be blamed and stigmatised it is easy for government to ignore.

“The growing numbers of rough sleepers and vulnerably housed people in our society is a continuing tragedy. To stand by silently as our NHS faces increasing strain and our society becomes increasingly unequal would be unacceptable.”

Some of the hospital trusts with the largest increases in A&E attendances by homeless people since 2011 include Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust London, which has seen a 1,563% increase, and South Tees Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which has had a 1,125% increase.

The BMA also looked at admissions from emergency departments to hospital wards and found the figures have also rocketed – from 3,378 in 2011 to 9,282 in 2018.

The figures for attendance to A&E and hospital admissions represent a bill to the NHS of an estimated £47m over eight years, but the true cost to the health service is difficult to ascertain due to shortcomings in how homeless patients are recorded, the BMA said.

The fact many hospital trusts did not respond to request for figures also made it difficult to calculate the total costs, but a 2016 report suggested people who experience homelessness for three months or longer cost on average £4,298 to the NHS per person, plus a further £2,099 to mental health services and £11,991 in contact with the criminal justice system.