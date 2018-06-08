More Than A Million NHS Workers Agree To 6.5% Pay Rise Over Three Years

More than one million health workers are to receive a pay rise worth 6.5% for most staff over the next three years, after the deal was accepted by those ranging from nurses to cleaners.

Members of 13 unions representing hospital cleaners, nurses, security guards, physiotherapists, emergency call handlers, paramedics, midwives, radiographers and other NHS staff across England voted to accept the deal.

The GMB is the only union involved in the NHS which has rejected the offer.

Unison’s head of health, Sara Gorton, said: “The agreement won’t solve all the NHS’s problems overnight, but it will go a long way towards easing the financial strain suffered by health staff and their families over many years.

“The lifting of the damaging 1% cap on pay will come as a huge relief for all the employers who’ve struggled for so long to attract new recruits and hold on to experienced staff.

“But this three-year pay deal must not be a one-off.

“Now the Government has begun to put right the damage inflicted by its mean-spirited pay policies, staff will be hoping ministers announce an injection of cash for NHS services in time for its 70th birthday next month.”

Unions held a series of consultations with NHS staff on the offer and announced that they voted overwhelmingly to accept the deal.

NHS staff should now get the money in their July pay packets, backdated to April.

The agreement, reached after months of negotiation between unions, employers and ministers, was made possible with an extra £4.2bn of government funding.

Unions said the decision to accept the deal means a significant wage boost for the lowest paid workers in the NHS.

Hospital caterers, porters, administrators and other staff on the lowest grades will receive a wage rise of more than £2,000 this year – an 11%-13% increase.

Every NHS worker in England will now be paid at least £8.93 an hour, or £17,460 if they work full-time.