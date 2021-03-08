Tory MPs Call For NHS Staff To Get More Than Proposed 1% Pay Rise

Tory MPs have urged ministers to think again and pay NHS staff more than the controversial proposed 1% pay rise. More backbenchers broke cover on Monday to demand a rethink amid a backlash that has seen anger from unions and warnings of strikes by health workers in England. It came as Downing Street refused to rule out giving NHS staff a one-off Covid bonus for their work battling the pandemic, which has stretched the health service to its limit. Senior Tory MP Rob Halfon called for lower-paid health workers to get more than the 1% the government proposed to the NHS pay review body, while party colleague Andrew Percy suggested either a one-off payment or more recuperation time away from work. HuffPost UK understands that several more Tories are urging ministers behind the scenes to consider other options, including giving frontline staff who worked directly with Covid patients a bigger increase. 7 Things The Government Spent Money On Instead Of A Pay Rise For NHS Staff Some Tory MPs are seeing their post bags fill up with constituents’ concerns about the proposed increase, which could end up being a real terms pay cut as the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts inflation to rise to 1.5% this year. Other backbenchers said they had not heard many concerns from voters. But amid mounting pressure on ministers, one Tory MP told HuffPost UK: “Like you – we are just waiting for the U-turn.”

Jonathan Brady/PA Images Nurses and NHS workers from the campaign group NHS Workers Say No, and Unite's Guys and St Thomas Hospital Union branch, hold a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street in London over the proposed 1% pay rise

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson refused to rule out a Covid bonus for NHS workers, which could potentially be modelled on Scotland’s £500 one-off payment to health and care staff. Asked twice on Monday to rule out a similar approach in England, they said: “I’m not going to comment on speculation. “We’ve set out what we think is affordable. It’s now for the pay review body to look at that and look at the other evidence and come forward with their recommendation.” Labour criticised health secretary Matt Hancock for sending junior minister Helen Whately to answer an urgent question on the issue which was directed at him. During the debate Halfon asked: “Whilst absolutely recognising the economic constraints and the £2tn debt that our country owes, will she reconsider and at least propose a larger increase for lower-paid NHS workers?”

"Whilst absolutely recognising the economic constraints... will she reconsider and at least propose a larger increase for lower-paid NHS workers?" asks Tory MP Robert Halfon



Helen Whately says goverment will look at recommendations from pay review bodyhttps://t.co/wnoITFQKSbpic.twitter.com/XVQismiZDH — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 8, 2021