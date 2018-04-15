NHS 'Unable To Protect Patient Data' From Immigration Enforcers, MPs Say

The NHS is unable to keep confidential patient data safe from immigration enforcers thanks to an information-sharing agreement with the government, MPs have ruled.

Members of the health select committee have called for a second time for an end to a Memorandum of Understanding between the Home Office and NHS Digital, which allows officials to request information from medical records as part of their investigations.

Experts have warned it is putting many migrants off seeking urgent treatment for fear of deportation and has even cost lives.

NHS Digital chiefs appeared before the select committee last month and said the organisation’s practices had been put through a “rigorous public interest test”.

But MPs said their response to concerns was “wholly inadequate” and maintain that the agreement should be suspended until an ongoing review of the NHS Code of Confidentiality is complete.

Committee chair Sarah Wollaston - a former GP - said: “There is a clear ethical principle that address data held for the purposes of health and care should only be shared for law enforcement purposes in the case of serious crime.