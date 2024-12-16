Nick Ferrari Laughs In Minister's Face Over 1 'Lamentable Failure' Of Devolution

“People would rather go to the dentist.”

“This is a lamentable failure.”

@NickFerrariLBC tells Jim McMahon, English devolution minister, that no one cares about local elections as the government’s devolution white paper is published. pic.twitter.com/A1f4386Gnx — LBC (@LBC) December 16, 2024

Broadcaster Nick Ferrari could not control his laughter this morning when talking about the government’s “lamentable failure” with devolution.

Labour is publishing a white paper today on shaking up local government, upping the powers giving to England’s 12 metro mayors and extend devolution to the whole of England.

But when English devolution minister Jim McMahon was speaking to the media to promote these changes today, LBC presenter Ferrari gave him a bleak reality check.

Ferrari said: “In the recent election for a mayor of Middlesborough, there was a 28% turnout.

“People would rather go to the dentist than go to [mayoral elections].

“This is a lamentable failure. Even in London, which gets an extraordinary amount of promotion and media coverage – I don’t expect you to know the turnout – 40%.

“Far more people would rather stay at home. Why are you continuing with this? People are not interested.”

McMahon replied: “That’s why devolution is so important –”

Ferrari enthusiastically cut in: “That’s a classic. That is fantastic! It’s so important because people don’t like it, that is genius!”

He then sat back in his chair and giggled.

The minister replied: “Nick it’s a bit early to be animated, just give me a chance.”

Ferrari laughed, and said: “Never too early for me Jim by the way, but go on.”

McMahon said: “On the devolution agenda, when people see a mayor in place it does make a difference.

“But the truth is the centre, Westminster and Whitehall, have held onto so much power that the mayors have had their hands tied behind their backs.

“This is about getting power out of the door.”

He continued: “We do believe that as people see the benefits of the mayoral combined authorities, with all the powers pushed out of the centre, into communities, they will see improvements on local housing, their bus services, on rail services, skills and employment, and the rest of it, where they will absolutely see there is a different way of achieving the government’s plan for change and all the missions we set out.”

McMahon also confirmed that some local elections may not take place in 2025 due to changes to the system, and some councils being scrapped.