Nick Frost Disables Comments On Instagram Post Announcing Role In Controversial Harry Potter Series

Nick Frost pictured in January Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nick Frost has seemingly taken steps to shut down criticism over his upcoming involvement in the TV adaptation of the Harry Potter book series.

Celebrating the news, the Shaun Of The Dead actor posted a selfie on Instagram holding the first Harry Potter book.

“You’re a wizard, Harry!!!” he enthused. “Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagrid.”

Paying tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies, he added: “Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down.”

However, Nick’s announcement was apparently not well-received by all, with many reportedly voicing their upset about his decision to take part in a show co-produced by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

In recent history, Rowling has become a divisive figure thanks to her repeated comments about members of the LGBTQ+ community, more specifically transgender people, which has included repeated instances of deliberately misgendering trans public figures.

Last week, she also raised eyebrows when she referred to International Asexual Day as “International Fake Oppression Day” on X.

Seemingly in response to this criticism, Nick subsequently disabled comments on his Instagram post, although Metro and Pink News observed that some fans continued to discuss his casting elsewhere on his account.

HuffPost UK has contacted Nick Frost’s team for comment.

John Lithgow received a similar response back in February, when he announced that he would be playing Albus Dumbledore in the project.

Towards the end of last year, HBO defended JK Rowling’s involvement in the TV reworking of her books.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” a spokesperson told Variety.

