Nick Jonas on stage in 2023 Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

It’s been nearly 13 years since Nick Jonas was on Broadway, and his return was ushered in by a hilarious hiccup.

On Tuesday, the singer, who is set to star opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren in the musical The Last Five Years, shared an embarrassing moment he suffered while rehearsing for the show in a video posted to his Instagram account.

Advertisement

“I was singing Moving Too Fast, one of my character Jamie’s songs,” Nick recalled. “I’m supposed to jump onto this platform and then pull my co-star up onto the platform with me and keep singing.”

He continued: “I do it, and I hear a [ripping sound]. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, oh no.’ Then I feel a cool breeze in a place you don’t want to feel a cool breeze.”

Nick then stepped back to show off a massive tear near the groin area of his pants as he held them up to the camera.

Advertisement

“This is what happened to my pants,” he said. “They’re not tight pants by any means. It just was the perfect spot and the position that I jumped up.”

To make matters worse, the Jonas Brothers musician noted that the incident happened while he was “in front of our director, Whitney White, Jason Robert Brown, the composer of the show. And of course, my co-star, Adrienne Warren, the stage management department, musical director, pianist and percussionist”.

Advertisement

Nick told his 35 million-plus followers that he attempted to repair the trousers himself but to no avail.

“I tried to duct tape it, it didn’t work,” he said. “I tried to put some safety pins in, didn’t hold.”

Luckily for him, the show’s quick-thinking stage crew swooped in to save him from the mortifying faux pas.

Advertisement

“Thankfully, the stage management department jumped over to Target. And bought me some black shorts to finish rehearsals in,” Nick said.