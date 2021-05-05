Nick Kamen, Model, Singer And Star Of Iconic Levi’s Ad, Has Died Aged 59

Nick Kamen, the model who shot to fame after starring in an iconic TV ad for Levi’s jeans, has died at the age of 59.

It is understood he died on Tuesday after a long illness.

The Essex-born model and singer - real name Ivor Neville Kamen - was best known for starring in the 1985 ad, which saw him strip to his underwear in a laundrette.

As a result of the ad, Nick rose to international fame and later launched a singing career, which saw him reach the Top 10 with the Madonna-penned hit, Each Time You Break My Heart, which was left over from her third studio album True Blue.