We Can't Get Enough Of Nicola Coughlan's Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Bridgerton Photos

Nicola Coughlan has taken fans behind the scenes of the latest season of Bridgerton as a thank you present for the show’s continued success.

The Irish actor took the lead with co-star Luke Newton in the recent third series of the hit Netflix period drama, which explored the relationship between their characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Since the latest batch of episodes began streaming last month, fans have been loving the cast’s behind-the-scenes glimpses at what goes on while making Bridgerton, whether it’s group dance-offs in full costume or Nicola playing a brilliant prank on her on-screen beau thanks to his oft-forgotten boyband past.

To commemorate the fact Bridgerton season three is already one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language shows ever, Nicola decided to treat fans to more behind-the-scenes fun.

“I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind-the-scenes joy as a thank you!” the former Derry Girls star enthused.

Among her photos and clips was a shot of Nicola and Colin chilling out in full Bridgerton wedding garb, as well as an immediately-iconic snap of her asleep in her makeup chair.

Nicola also posted a brilliant snap of herself enjoying a game of charades with co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for a fourth season, with creator Shonda Rhimes teasing that she and her team have already spoken about a potential season six and seven.

However, fans might be in with a bit of a wait for their next visit to the ton.

During an interview The Hollywood Reporter last month, showrunner Jess Brownell said: “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

It’s still not clear which characters the next season of Bridgerton will focus on, after season three set up potential new storylines for both Francesca and Benedict.