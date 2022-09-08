Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham pictured together last month Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham has admitted that her relationship with her husband Brooklyn didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.

The two tied the knot in April of this year after around three years as a couple, although they actually first met years earlier.

However, in an interview with Wonderland magazine, Nicola recalled that they didn’t exactly get off on the right foot after their first meeting.

“I actually met Brooklyn like six years ago at Coachella, through one of my brothers,” she told the magazine. “We really didn’t get along.”

Nicola continued: “He had a girlfriend and I had a boyfriend, and we just didn’t click at all.

“Diesel [her brother] was like, ‘Oh my friend Brooklyn wants to crash at our house’, because all my brothers rented a house for Coachella. We barely interacted. We look back at pictures, like group pictures, and I’m with my boyfriend and Brooklyn’s in the corner.”

Claiming the rumours began when it emerged she wouldn’t be wearing one of Victoria’s own designs on her wedding day, Nicola said: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn also said on the matter: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”