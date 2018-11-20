Nicola Sturgeon And Jeremy Corbyn In Talks To Avoid No-Deal Brexit

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Jeremy Corbyn that Labour is the only party standing in the way of a second Brexit referendum.

The SNP leader was in Westminster on Tuesday for talks with Corbyn and other party leaders and said her party would reach out to remain-backing Tories in a bid to avoid the UK crashing out of Europe with no agreement in place.

Sturgeon, who later met the Prime Minister, planned her visit as part of a campaign around avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

It comes after Theresa May published her blueprint for leaving the EU, which has enraged the DUP and both Leave and Remain-backing Tories, casting doubt over whether her deal will make it through Parliament.

May insists her plan is the only way to avoid a no-deal Brexit but calls are intensifying for a so-called people’s vote which could keep Britain in the bloc.

Parties are thought to be discussing amendments to the meaningful vote motion on the deal.

Sturgeon, who also met Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price, described her meeting with Corbyn as “in a positive spirit” driven by “unity of purpose” in voting down May’s deal in the coming weeks and thrashing out a “workable alternative”.

She added that “discussions are underway” between opposition parties and remain-leaning Conservatives.

She added, however, that she was frustrated that Labour was not pushing for a second referendum on Brexit.

“I have been frustrated about Labour and Jeremy Corbyn’s in particular lack of leadership around this,” she told reporters.

“They’re not yet in a position where we can coalesce around a particular option.”

She added: “Hopefully over the course of the next few weeks as these discussions develop we will see movement in all sorts of positions.”

Labour, meanwhile, described the meeting between the two leaders as “constructive”.

Sources say that the issue of an independence referendum was not discussed.