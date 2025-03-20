Nicola Sturgeon Cleared Of Wrongdoing In SNP Police Probe

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in 2023. via Associated Press

Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of wrongdoing following an probe into the SNP’s finances.

The party’s former leader was arrested in June 2023 by detectives investigating the whereabouts of £660,000 donated to the party for a second independence referendum campaign.

Her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie, were also arrested as part of the Operation Branchform probe.

Murrell was subsequently charged with embezzlement and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

In a statement, Police Scotland later confirmed that Sturgeon and Beattie will not be charged.

A spokesperson said: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal enquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73 year-old man arrested on 18 April, 2023, and the 54 year-old woman arrested on 11 June, 2023, have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”

The police inquiry was launched following allegations that the money, which was meant to be in a ring-fenced fund to pay for a second independence referendum, had been misappropriated.

Sturgeon announced earlier this year that she and Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.