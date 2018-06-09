Scottish Nurses £800 A Year Better Off Than English Equivalents As SNP Announce 3% Pay Rise

PA Wire/PA Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives on stage during the Scottish National Party's spring conference at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced NHS staff in Scotland will get a 3% pay rise in a move which will see them paid more than their English counterparts.

The First Minister has piled pressure on Theresa May to act on NHS pay as she unveiled the Scottish Government’s new policy at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

It means vital frontline staff such as nurses, porters, midwives, allied health professionals, therapists, support staff and administrators earning up to £80,000 will see a significant boost to their annual pay packet.

Those earning £80,000 and over, meanwhile, will be handed a flat rate increase of £1,600.

Compared to staff in NHS England:

Experienced porters will get £500 more

Healthcare assistants will get £600 more

Auxiliary nurses with a year’s experience would get £800 more

Nurses with five years’ experience will get £400 more

Paramedics will get over £450 more

Advanced nurse practitioners will get £250 more

The stunning announcement hands May a dilemma over NHS pay negotiations as the 70th anniversary of the NHS approaches on July 5.

Sturgeon told the crowd in Aberdeen: “We know that for NHS staff, and all those who work in our public services, the last few years of pay restraint have been tough.”

She said the pay rises will be in workers’ wage packets next month, and added: “That means the vast majority of our frontline NHS staff will be paid, not just the same as in NHS England this year, but more.”

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this month, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the Prime Minister was prepared to end the austerity-era 1% pay cap and would announce a “significant” funding settlement for the NHS next month.

He said: “She is unbelievably committed. You should not underestimate how committed she is to the NHS. So she is absolutely 100% behind getting this right.