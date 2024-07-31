Nicolas Cage Once Had To Publicly Deny Being A Vampire

Hemdale Film Corporation

It started with an eBay listing, titled: “Nicolas Cage is a Vampire.”

Now, we all know that Hollywood’s favourite kook probably does have some crazy stories to tell but being a vampire is perhaps a LITTLE far-fetched, even for Nicolas Cage.

However, it apparently wasn’t obvious to everybody because in 2012, Nicolas sat with veteran TV host David Letterman to defend his case.

Advertisement

You see, in 2012, the Internet was a much more whimsical place and the stories that swept through social media were that of actors potentially being vampires as opposed to the horrors that unfold before us these days.

Nic wasn’t too impressed with this

Personally, being thought of as a mysterious vampire is my DREAM but for Nicolas, it didn’t really touch him.

When presented with this old photo he said: “Right. Well, let me say that there is a resemblance but, how can I be polite about this?

Advertisement

“It’s a somewhat slowed down version of me.”

Letterman then explained that the seller believes that because he looked exactly the same as this person, it must be a photo of him, taken almost 150 years ago, to which Nicolas replied: “Except, it’s a photo and you can’t take photos of vampires.

“I don’t drink blood and last time I looked in the mirror I had a reflection, so, I’m not going with this vampire theory, I’m just not.”

It seems that the seller really believed Nicolas Cage is a vampire, though

The Hollywood Reporter said that before the seller removed the listing, he was asking for a million dollars for the photo.

The listing said: “Personally, I believe it’s him and that he is some sort of walking undead / vampire, et cetera, who quickens / reinvents himself once every 75 years or so.

“150 years from now, he might be a politician, the leader of a cult, or a talk show host.”