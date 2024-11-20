Nicole Kidman Shares Surprising Personal Connection To Her New Erotic Thriller Babygirl

Nicole Kidman via Associated Press

Nicole Kidman has admitted she was drawn to her new film Babygirl from the moment she heard what it was called.

The Oscar winner takes the lead in the much-hyped erotic thriller, playing a married CEO who enters into a submissive affair with her younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a brand new trailer teasing more of the kinky relationship between its two central characters was released, including a scene in which Harris’ character is heard referring to Nicole’s as “babygirl”.

And it turns out Nicole already had a connection to the film before she’d even read the script.

During a new video interview with W magazine, the Australian admitted: “I heard about it, and I heard the name, and I went, ‘well, that’s my film’.”

Nicole went on to reveal that her husband, country singer Keith Urban, has called her “babygirl” for years, sharing: “He actually has ‘babygirl’ tattooed on the back of his neck. He’s not allowed to call anyone else ‘babygirl’.

“But it’s now taken on a different meaning, obviously – because the film is a separate, separate thing to us. So he’s like, ‘no, I still have total rights over Babygirl’.”

Advertisement

Much has already been made in the media of Babygirl’s sexual content, which includes scenes of masturbation, submissive sex acts and female ejaculation.

Nicole herself even admitted prior to the movie’s premiere that she wasn’t sure she was “brave” enough to sit through the whole thing, although she has also insisted to W that the film has a lot more to it than just sex.

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl A24

“Yes, there’s sex, but it’s existential in its crisis,” she explained. “A woman is having an exploration of who she is at this particular age, in this relationship, the different roles that she plays, her desire to sabotage herself at times, her desire to hold onto her power and then relinquish it.

Advertisement

“There are so many different push-pulls through it, and it’s very, very honest, which is what I love.”