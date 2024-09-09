Nicole Kidman Misses Out On Collecting Top Acting Honour Following Her Mother's Death

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of The Perfect Couple last week via Associated Press

Nicole Kidman missed out on collecting a major acting accolade at the Venice Film Festival this weekend following the death of her mother, Janelle.

The Moulin Rouge! actor was awarded the Best Actress prize for her performance in the erotic thriller Babygirl, which premiered at the festival last week.

However, she was unable to collect the award during Saturday night’s ceremony as she had already returned home to Australia to be with her loved ones.

Instead, Babygirl director Halina Reijn accepted the honour on Nicole’s behalf, reading out a pre-written speech which said: “I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Elsewhere, during the ceremony, Pedro Almodovar’s English-language debut The Room Next Door scooped the top honour of the festival, when it was chosen as the recipient of the Golden Lion.

French actor Vincent Lindon won the Best Actor distinction thanks to his role in Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin’s The Quiet Son, with Vermiglio and April picking up the Grand Jury Prize and the Special Jury Prize, respectively.