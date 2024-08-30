Nicole Kidman Names The 1 Cheeky Reason She Really Wanted To Be In Batman Forever

Nicole Kidman via Associated Press

Nicole Kidman had one particular reason she signed on for the 1995 superhero movie, Batman Forever.

In a new profile for L’Officiel, the Oscar winner revealed how people raised their eyebrows when she decided to take the role in the campy Joel Schumacher-directed project, in which Val Kilmer played the caped crusader.

To Nicole, though, it was a no-brainer.

“Everyone’s like, ’Why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!’” she recalled to the magazine.

Advertisement

“The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check. A lot of mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different.”

Nicole Kidman with Val Kilmer in Batman Forever Moviestore/Shutterstock

While the Australian performer had a great time playing Batman’s love interest, Dr. Chase Meridian, in the movie, she did once admit the part left her wanting more.

“I remember going, ‘I wish had more of a role, though,’” she told Yahoo Entertainment back in 2014.

“It’s great being the girl in the Batman movie. But I’m an actor and you go, ‘Gosh I want more to do.’ So I would still love to do some sort of superhero movie where I get to do the cool stuff.”

Advertisement

Nicole’s wish did eventually come true.