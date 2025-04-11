Nigel Farage Condemns Donald Trump With 1 Devastating Comparison

Nigel Farage campaigning with Donald Trump in 2020. via Associated Press

Nigel Farage has condemned Donald Trump by comparing the chaos unleashed by his tariff policy to when Liz Truss crashed the UK economy.

The Reform UK leader said Trump had tried to do “too much too soon” by imposing huge import taxes on foreign goods entering the US.

Advertisement

The president was forced into a humiliating U-turn after the policy led to share prices plunging on stock markets around the world.

On LBC this morning, presenter Nick Ferrari asked Farage: “Does he emerge as chump or champion over his stance on tariffs?”

He replied: “It remains to be seen. I’ve never agreed with the tariff policy. I do understand though that China poses an existential threat to the West economically, and perhaps ultimately in different ways as well.

Advertisement

“Do you know what, I think Trump did too much too soon, rather like Liz Truss did a couple of years ago.

“I’ve never before in my life seen stock markets fall quickly and bond markets fall at the same time, so there’s little doubt that Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, who is also a friend of mine, played a decisive role in saying ‘woah, we’ve got to ease back on this’.

“As for the slugging it out with China, who’s going to win? Right now, I just don’t know.”

Farage’s comments are the latest example of him trying to distance himself from his long-term ally, who is hugely unpopular in the UK.

Advertisement

“I think the impact of it – my own view – is the impact of it has been bigger than he could have predicted,” he said.