Nigel Farage Has Admitted Spreading Misinformation From Andrew Tate About The Southport Killings

Nigel Farage here admitting that he amplified misinformation posted by Andrew Tate about the background of the man charged with the Southport murderspic.twitter.com/LiIv5VBP1q — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) August 6, 2024

Nigel Farage has admitted he spread misinformation by the likes of Andrew Tate in the wake of the killing of three young girls in Southport.

The Reform UK leader posted a video online speculating on the background of the alleged killer shortly after the knife attack took place last week.

He said “some reports suggest he was known to the security services” - claims now known to be false.

The online rumours led to violent scenes at a vigil for the three children, which then sparked days of riots across England and Northern Ireland.

Appearing on LBC, Farage defended his actions by insisting he was only trying to find out “the truth”.

He said: “There were stories online from some very prominent folks with big followings - Andrew Tate etc - suggesting the man had crossed the English Channel in a boat in October 2023. Other suggestions that he was an active Muslim, and much of this led to the riots that we saw.

“I asked a very simple question - was this person known or not.”

But presenter Tom Swarbrick hit back: “Nigel Farage, you didn’t just do that, did you? You said some reports suggest he was known to the security services. Those reports were from a fake news website amplified by Russian state TV and, as you mentioned, Andrew Tate Which ones were you looking at?”

Farage said: “Which adds to what I was asking for - give us some clarity.

“I could have said ’some reports suggest he crossed the Channel last October. Some reports suggest he was an active Muslim. I did none of those things.

“What I asked for was clarity. We didn’t get clarity, and I would argue that what happened in Southport would not have been of the same magnitude had the truth been told very, very quickly.”