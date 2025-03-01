Nigel Farage Has Finally Commented On Trump's Oval Office Attack On Zelenskyy

Nigel Farage has given Trump his backing over his Gaza plan. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

The Reform UK leader posted his response on X on Saturday morning, more than 12 hours after the bust-up took place.

Trump and his number two JD Vance ganged up on the Ukrainian president, who was supposed to be in Washington to sign a deal which could ultimately lead to the end of his country’s war with Russia.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Trump told him.

In extraordinary scenes, the pair repeatedly accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough to American for the support Ukraine has had during the conflict.

A press conference with Zelenskyy and Trump was cancelled as the Ukrainian leader left the White House without signing an agreement which would have given the US access to his country’s natural minerals in return for some military aid.

MPs from across the political spectrum were quick to condemn the US president, with shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick describing the clash as a “degrading spectacle” and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey accusing Trump and Vance of “thuggery”.

However, Farage - a close ally of Trump who has also praised Russian president Vladimir Putin in the past - would only say: “The spat in the White House last night is regrettable and will make Putin feel like the winner.

“But this is not the end of the story, far from it. A peace deal is essential and Ukraine needs the right security guarantees.”

A peace deal is essential and Ukraine needs the right security guarantees. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 1, 2025

Former Tory cabinet minister David Gauke was quick to describe Farage’s comments as “pathetic”.

Others also piled in to criticise the Reform UK leader’s response.

Very tough night for Donald Trump’s spokesperson in the UK. I don’t think he got the balance between Trump bootlicker and actual British MP quite right. https://t.co/lgNn5UQ9ux — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) March 1, 2025

“Regrettable”. It’s regrettable when you go out in odd socks. Trump is selling out the West to Putin. But they just can’t do it. The “patriots” cannot stand up for Britain, stand up for Ukraine and call Trump out. https://t.co/PjgblQ6vh4 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 1, 2025

In other words, Farage is flummoxed. https://t.co/717vFAIcNm — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) March 1, 2025

