Nigel Farage Is Out Of Touch With Reform Voters On Donald Trump, Poll Shows

Nigel Farage has given Trump his backing over his Gaza plan. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Nigel Farage is out of touch with Reform UK voters when it comes to Donald Trump, a new poll has revealed.

YouGov found that the US president has become even more unpopular among British voters since the middle of February, with his net approval rating falling from minus 51 to minus 65.

But that trend is even more dramatic among those who voted Reform UK at last year’s general election.

On February 17, 66% of those voters had a favourable view of Trump, compared to 28% who had an unfavourable view, giving him a net score of plus 38.

But on March 5, when the YouGov poll was conducted, just 45% had a favourable view of him, while 53% had an unfavourable view, meaning his overall score was minus 8.

The dramatic turnaround came as Farage refused to join in the widespread criticism of Trump’s treatment of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last Friday.

The US president and his deputy, JD Vance, ambushed the Ukrainian leader by accusing him of not showing enough gratitude for the support America has given his country in the war.

Farage described the extraordinary bust-up as a “spat” and suggested Zelenskyy was as much to blame for what happened as Trump.

He even said the Ukrainian president should have put on a suit for the meeting rather than the military-style clothing he has worn since the war began in 2022.

In a further blow for Farage, Zelenskyy has also seen his popularity in the UK soar in the past three weeks - especially among Reform UK voters.

His approval ratings among his own party’s supporters now stands at plus 35, compared to plus 12 in February.

The findings make grim reading for Trump - and Farage. YouGov

Farage has also seen his own standing with the British electorate falter in recent weeks.