Nigel Farage Loses His Cool With Beth Rigby Over Reform MP's Assault Conviction

Nigel Farage has a meltdown when Beth Rigby asks him to explain Reform policy regarding Reform MP James McMurdock who assaulted his then girlfriend pic.twitter.com/NS2u6s5rXA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 10, 2024

Nigel Farage appeared to lose his temper with Sky News’ political editor as she quizzed him about a Reform UK MP’s conviction for assault.

James McMurdock was jailed 18 years ago for repeatedly kicking his then girlfriend, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Farage was asked about it during an interview with Beth Rigby and told her: “It’s a spent conviction, end of conversation. Spent conviction, end of conversation.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re busy. We’re building a new political party. You are talking about a spent conviction from 20 years ago. What’s happened, has happened.

“What I know is he’s a fine young man who’s turned out really very, very well. He’s a serving member of parliament.”

But Rigby told him McMurdock had implied he merely pushed his victim, while court documents showed that he had kicked her.

Advertisement

A clearly-irritated Farage replied: “I don’t know. I’ll believe anything you say.”

Rigby hit back: “It’s not what I say, it’s what the court documents say.”

Farage then said: “This is why the mainstream media like you are losing the affections of the British public.

“Let’s worry about where we are today. Let’s worry about where the country’s going. Let’s worry about the fact we’re getting poorer. Let’s worry about the fact that our communities are breaking down, that people are scared to walk down the streets of London wearing a watch or jewellery.

“You’re talking about an inside Westminster story that you want to talk about .”

Rigby said: “If you want to professionalise the party, then these are questions that people are going to ask. And if it was another political party and this had happened, you would expect me to ask them as well.”

Bizarrely, Farage then referred to Mike Amesbury, the former Labour MP for Runcorn who was suspended by the party after being charged with assault.

He accused Rigby of failing to ask Labour ministers about it, but she hit back: “He has had the whip suspended and they are investigating it, but what you’re saying here is that the court documents are irrelevant.”

Advertisement