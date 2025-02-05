Nigel Farage Says Donald Trump's Plan For Gaza Sounds 'Very Appealing'

Nigel Farage has given Trump his backing over his Gaza plan. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has backed Donald Trump’s plan to “clean out” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The Reform UK leader said the president’s controversial proposal “sounds very appealing to me”.

He made his comments despite worldwide condemnation of Trump’s remarks, which he made at a press conference alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Trump said: “You look over the decades, it’s all death in Gaza. This has been happening for years. It’s all death.

“If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

The president added: “Owning that piece of land, developing it, creating thousands of jobs. It really will be magnificent. Everyone loves the idea.”

Advertisement

Keir Starmer distanced himself from Trump’s remarks at PMQs on Wednesday, saying the people of Gaza should be supported to rebuild their homes rather than being forcibly repatriated.

Asked for his views on his friend Trump’s plan at a press conference later, Farage said: “I love ambition”.

He added: “The thought of that wealthy, wonderful thriving place with well paid jobs, casinos, nightlife... it all sounds very appealing to me.”

Advertisement

Farage then said Trump had got off to “the most extraordinary start” since his inauguration last month.

He said: “Promises made, promises kept. Quite extraordinary.”