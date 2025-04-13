Nigel Farage Squirms As He Is Reminded What Elon Musk Really Thinks Of Him

Nigel Farage was left squirming after being reminded what Elon Musk really thinks of him.
The Reform UK leader was confronted with a post on X that Musk – the social media platform’s owner – made in January.
In it, he said: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”
His comment was especially embarrassing for Farage because it came just hours after he had described Musk as a “hero”.
On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show this morning, the presenter displayed Musk’s post on a giant TV screen as she interviewed Farage.
She told him: “I don’t want to intrude on private grief, but he said that you weren’t really up to the job. Did he say sorry for making you look a bit daft?”
Smiling awkwardly, Farage replied: “We have spoken since.”
Kuenssberg then asked again: “Did he say sorry?”
Farage said: “Do you know what, he has been attacking half of Trump’s cabinet this week. Elon says what he wants to say at any moment in time.
“What I would say though, as far as many young people are concerned in Britain, we are certainly cooler than the other parties.”
Asked again what Musk had said to him, Farage said: “He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas – ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”