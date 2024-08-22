Nigel Farage To Make Third US Trip In Two Months Since Being Elected As An MP

Nigel Farage will be heading to the US for his third trip since being elected as the Clacton MP in September. via Associated Press

Nigel Farage will be visiting the States for the third time in September since he was elected to represent Clacton.

On September 13, the Reform UK leader will be the keynote speaker at the Heartland Institute’s 40th anniversary dinner in Chicago.

The right-wing think tank – which denies the existence of human-created climate change – offering tables costing up to $50,000 (£38,000) for reservation.

Individual tickets cost $199 (£152) each, the Guardian reported.

Farage unexpectedly chose to stand as the Reform candidate for Clacton in June – ousting the party’s previous candidate – weeks after the election had already been called.

He had previously indicated that he wanted to help the “grassroots campaign” to get Donald Trump re-elected to the White House.

He chose to run for Westminster instead – his eighth attempt – and was successful.

But it seems he still has plenty of commitments over in the States.

Two weeks after winning his seat, he jetted off to Wisconsin’s Milwaukee, saying he was there to see his friend Trump at the Republican national convention after the failed assassination attempt on the ex-president’s life.

He is also scheduled to fly across the Atlantic this weekend for a paid appearance in Arizona.

He has already been paid £12,000 as a “deposit” for that appearance, according to Farage’s register of interests as an MP, the Mirror revealed.

Farage told the newspaper he had promised to attend the Arizona dinner a while ago, saying: “I am not the sort of person who lets people down otherwise you get a terrible reputation.

“They advertised the fact I was coming a long, long time ago. So, number one, I don’t breach things that I have previously agreed to. Number two, unlike everybody else I work seven days a week.”

A Reform spokesperson also told the Guardian on Wednesday that Farage would be going to the Chicago dinner in September and would be paid.