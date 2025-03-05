Nigel Farage's Popularity With British Voters Falls Amid Ukraine Crisis

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a press conference on the economy and renewable energy, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) via Associated Press

Nigel Farage’s popularity with the public has fallen amid criticism of his response to the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, Keir Starmer’s approval rating has climbed to its highest level in six months, suggesting British voters are happy with how he has handled the crisis so far.

Farage has been accused of “fawning over Putin” over his criticism of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Reform UK leader also blamed Zelenskyy for last Friday’s Oval Office row, which saw Trump and vice-president JD Vance accuse him of not being grateful enough for the military support Ukraine has had from the US.

Farage told LBC: “I think President Zelenskyy was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn’t back him. Yeah sure, Trump and Vance bit back, but I think in diplomatic terms, Zelenskyy played it very badly.”

According to a YouGov poll, the number of voters with a favourable view of Farage has fallen from 30% to 26% since mid-February, while the number with an unfavourable view has risen from 60% to 65%. That gives him an overable rating of minus 39.

Starmer’s favourability rating, meanwhile, has risen from minus 40 to minus 28 over the same period.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has become even more unpopular with the British public - including with Reform UK voters.

The poll showed that his favourability rating is now minus 65, down from minus 51 last month.

Among those who voted Reform UK at the last general election, his numbers have gone from plus 38 to minus 8.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approval ratings now stand at plus 57, up from plus 48. With Reform UK voters, his ratings have gone from plus 12 to plus 35.