Nigel Farage's Voters Are Shocked At His Opposition To Better Workers' Rights

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December. via Associated Press

Voters in Nigel Farage’s constituency were left shocked by his apparent opposition to better workers’ rights.

The Reform UK leader and his party’s other four MPs voted against the government’s employment rights bill in the Commons.

So the Trades Union Congress went to Clacton, the seat Farage won at the general election, to tell his constituents.

A video of the encounters posted on X suggests the MP’s stance has not gone down well with local voters.

They were told that the bill will stop companies sacking workers who do not accept lower wages and worse conditions, and prevent firms getting rid of employees with no reason if they have less than two years’ service.

It will also prevent bosses deciding which hours employees work based on what suits them, and make sure staff are still paid from the first day they are off sick.

Told that Farage had voted against the bill, one elderly woman replied: “Nigel? No. I am really surprised because I thought he was more for the public.”

One man said: “Next time he come round waving at people I’ll say ’wait a minute mate, I want to speak to you.’”

Another woman said: “I did think he was more for the people and human rights than that.”

We revealed Nigel Farage’s voting record to his constituents in Clacton.



They weren’t happy. pic.twitter.com/XAgnST0pWs — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) February 10, 2025

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Reform is defying its own voters and constituents on workers’ rights. Reform MPs voted against the Employment Rights Bill at every stage.

“Nigel Farage and Reform aren’t on the side of working people – they’re on the side of bad bosses, zero hours contracts and fire and rehire.”

