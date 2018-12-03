Nigeria's President Denies Rumours He Died And Was Replaced By A Sudanese Clone

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has quashed rumours that he was temporarily replaced by a Sudanese clone named Jubril following speculation that he had died.

Rumours circulated the internet for months after Buhari spent five months in the UK in 2017 while being treated for an undisclosed illness.

Political opponents helped spread the conspiracy theory, despite no evidence being presented.

And yet, YouTube and Facebook videos making the claim have been watched thousands of times.