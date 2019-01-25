Need New Running Kit? Try Nike's New Epic React Flyknit 2 Trainers

In our monthly series, Payday Millionaire, we’ll bring you one treat yo’ self item to splurge your hard-earned cash on.

It feels like January has been going on for a year. Not only is hardly anyone drinking, it’s also been a lifetime since payday.

You’ve probably spent a good part of this month working out (what else is there to do?) and we think you need to reward your efforts with shiny new kit.

Whether you’re training for a race later this year or have grand plans to start up running again, Nike’s Epic React Flyknit 2 trainers are what you should go for. And if you’re not runner, they’ll also look really great with a pair of jeans (just saying).