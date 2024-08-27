People Are Just Realising Why Nike's Tick Looks So Different On New Football Kits, And I Had No Idea

via Associated Press

UK posters to X (formerly Twitter) have noticed something a little different about their football team’s 2024/25 third kit.

On the new gear, the orientation of Nike’s tick (officially known as a “swoosh”) is vertical, rather than the classic diagonal.

Advertisement

It also contains another, mini tick inside it of a different colour (the colours change according to the team).

“Together we rise,” Liverpool FC’s official X account wrote above a picture of the 2024/25 Nike “third kit” at 8am this morning.

Chelsea FC announced the same change in a post that read “not like anyone else”; Spurs FC seems to have done the same.

But why is the tick vertical to begin with?

Together We Rise.



Introducing our 2024/25 @nikefootball third kit. Pre-order now. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

The vertical tick celebrates women’s football

“I actually really like the Nike tick that way, even more knowing why they’ve done it. Iconic I fear,” one X user wrote.

They posted that caption above a screenshot taken from Chelsea FC’s site.

The reason reads, “A vertical, double Nike Swoosh nods to the acceleration of the women’s game. Two logos. Two teams. One goal.”

They continue, “Worn by both the men’s and women’s squads, it points upward to celebrate the rise of women’s football. Together we rise.”

The Chelsea kit, with its neon colours, also celebrates punk.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s 24/25 kit on Nike’s site has a similar message.

“The double Swoosh logo signifies the unity between both teams and points upwards to celebrate the rise of women’s football,” it reads.

“Together, we can inspire the next generation of athletes. Together we rise.”

I actually really like the Nike tick that way, even more knowing why they’ve done it. Iconic I fear😌💙 pic.twitter.com/WlMRvAF2nU — nevaeh saw taylor, london n1!! 🌌🤍 (@an_alphatype) August 26, 2024

Advertisement

People have, mixed thoughts

Fans had, let’s say, pretty mixed opinions.

“The tick ruins it from being an all timer, in my opinion,” one commenter wrote under Liverpool FC’s post; “Why did the Nike tick [have] to be vertical like that though?” asked another.

But others liked the change.

“Who the f*ck cares that the tick is vertical? ” one commenter asked, adding “You’ve really got to be content in life if the thing you decided to moan about today was how Nike are using their logo.”

“Take my money right now” another X user wrote under an August 25th Chelsea FC women’s team post about the 24/25 third kit.