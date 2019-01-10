Nike Launches First Yoga Collection – And It Includes Men And Plus-Size

There’s nothing worse than being in a yoga class and spending half the time fiddling with your gym kit – it’s hard to stay zen when your leggings are slipping down or your top’s riding up over your head.
With this in mind, Nike is launching its first yoga collection designed to move with you through postures without risk of distraction – from your clothes, at least. The collection, which will be released mid-January, is technical, with sweat-wicking and compression elements, while looking sleek with a black and grey palette.
There are plenty of rival yoga kits out there, but we love how gloriously inclusive Nike’s is, with a range for men and womenswear going up to size 2XL (UK 26-28).
The women’s leggings are high-waisted (they won’t roll down – hurrah!), while the high-neck tank top offers more coverage so you won’t flash your fellow yogis during inversions and forward folds.
The long hem on the men’s T-shirt is specifically designed to stop it riding up during lengthening postures, while the shorts’ slim, straight opening keep them from exposing your bum when you go upside down.
The yoga collection will be available from mid-January online and in-store.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.