Nike Launches First Yoga Collection – And It Includes Men And Plus-Size

There’s nothing worse than being in a yoga class and spending half the time fiddling with your gym kit – it’s hard to stay zen when your leggings are slipping down or your top’s riding up over your head.

With this in mind, Nike is launching its first yoga collection designed to move with you through postures without risk of distraction – from your clothes, at least. The collection, which will be released mid-January, is technical, with sweat-wicking and compression elements, while looking sleek with a black and grey palette.

There are plenty of rival yoga kits out there, but we love how gloriously inclusive Nike’s is, with a range for men and womenswear going up to size 2XL (UK 26-28).