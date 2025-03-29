Nikki Glaser at an Oscars after-party earlier this month Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser is revisiting her unconventional thoughts on monogamy.

The comedian first got candid about her relationship during an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2022, revealing she had a “kinky thing” for her on-and-off boyfriend, Chris Convy, sleeping with other women.

“I like my boyfriend to at least entertain the idea of being with other women or be with them … I want things that other people want,” she shared at the time.

Nikki continued: “I wouldn’t mind if [he] had a little fling with someone else, [just] not emotional … Everyone has their own kinky thing. My thing is, I don’t mind that.”

The Golden Globes host explained at the time that her only caveat is that she wouldn’t want her partner to develop feelings for another woman.

She also clarified that her arrangement isn’t a “two-way street,” and she’s not looking to have sex with other men – though she admitted it “might be my thing someday”.

Fast-forward to the present, and Nikki expanded on her previous comments while appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast.

The conversation kicked off after the Oscar winner asked Nikki to speak on her “non-monogamous” status and if she truly “wouldn’t mind” if her partner were to sleep with other women.

Gwyneth then questioned Nikki about whether her boyfriend has actually fooled around outside of their relationship.

“Years ago, there were a couple times … I don’t mind as long as the girl knows. Because you know, I think girls sometimes ... they can be convinced like, ‘He’s going to leave her for me.’ It’s like, ‘That’s not going to happen, so just know what this is’,” she explained.

Nikki went on to say that her “sexual fetish”, which she told Gwyneth is called “hot husband”, may derive from her competitive spirit.

“I think it’s definitely the competition thing of like, ‘Ooh, maybe he will leave me for her. I gotta step it up’. I kind of like that.”

Later in the conversation, Nikki likened her kink of sharing her partner to “lending my friend a hairdresser”.