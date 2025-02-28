Nikki Glaser Says She Got Permission For 1 Joke At The Golden Globes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

But for a slightly risqué joke, the comedian said she first secured permission from one very famous couple.

“The Golden Globes wasn’t, like, a burn fest,” Glaser told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Monday episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. “Those people weren’t signing up for a roast, so it was very gentle.”

While that was likely a relief for audience members as Glaser gained global attention for destroying at Tom Brady’s roast, the comedian was still nervous about one joke in her monologue.

“I think that the worst thing that I said was to Benny Blanco, but I got his permission,” Glaser said. “I wrote to Eric Andre, who I heard knows him, and he put us on a text chat together.”

She said that she sent Blanco a voice memo of the joke, and he then ran it by his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

The music producer said he was “cool with it,” and Glaser went ahead with the joke in her opening monologue.

She relayed the joke to Shepard and Padman as:

“Selena Gomez is here with Benny Blanco, her new fiancé, and Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.”

Glaser said on the podcast she “would never have done that joke,” without permission. She said she got the idea to ask for permission from late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted many awards shows himself.

He told Glaser to “reach out to people if you have a joke that you’re a little bit worried about.”

Amy Schumer has admitted to getting permission for a bit with Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, when the comedian co-hosted the Oscars in 2022.

Schumer clarified that she reached out to the couple, after she came under fire for implying that Dunst was just a seat-filler at the show.

