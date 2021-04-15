Nikki Grahame Fans Help Raise Almost £70K To Help Cover Funeral Costs

Fans of reality star Nikki Grahame have raised thousands of pounds to help cover her funeral costs, following her death last week at the age of 38. Earlier this year, a page was set up on Gofundme by friends of the former Big Brother star, aiming to help pay for medical treatment, as her anorexia had severely worsened during lockdown. Sadly, while more than £65K was eventually raised to help Nikki pay for treatment in a private hospital, it was confirmed on 10 April that she had died. The page has since been reactivated, with money raised going towards Nikki’s funeral costs, as well as helping others who have eating disorders.

Jonathan Hordle via Getty Images Nikki Grahame pictured in 2017

At the time of writing, the £50,000 target had already been met, with the total standing at just shy of £70K. Nikki’s friends previously wrote: “We just wanted to let you know that we are turning donations back on for anyone that would like to make a donation in Nikki’s memory, as lots of people have been asking if they can still donate. “An amount will be used for the funeral costs and the remaining funds will be used to go towards an organisation that helps those suffering with eating disorders, the crucial funding that has been lacking to help people in these awful situations has not been addressed, we will use this money to the best.” Nikki was best known for her appearance on the seventh series of Big Brother, during which she proved so popular that after her initial eviction, the public voted for her to return to the house later in the series.

MJ Kim via Getty Images Nikki pictured in 2006 after leaving the Big Brother house