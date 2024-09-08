Nikki Haley Struggles To Call Trump A 'Good Candidate' Despite Endorsing Him

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced that she would vote for former President Donald Trump during an event at the Hudson Institute on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Nikki Haley, the onetime Republican presidential candidate who endorsed Donald Trump, despite once saying voting for him was “like suicide for our country,” could only muster a general acknowledgment of Trump’s existence when asked if she thinks he’s a “good candidate.”

“I think he is the Republican nominee,” Haley said, in an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan. “And I think putting him against Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee — for me, it’s not a question. Now, do I agree with his style, do I agree with his approach, do I agree with his communications? No.”

CBS News shared those remarks from Haley on Friday. The full interview is slated to air on Sunday.

Brennan pressed the former United Nations ambassador for her views on Trump’s candidacy because Haley, in part, said she’d run because she “could do a better job than him.” Throughout her campaign, Haley slammed Trump as “unhinged” and “diminished” as compared to 2016, questioned whether he would abide by the Constitution and said he was “not qualified to be the president of the United States.”

Despite those comments, Haley endorsed Trump after suspending her campaign in May.

She added during her interview with Brennan that she’s offered to help Trump’s campaign if it needs her.

Trump “knows that I’m on standby,” the former South Carolina governor said. “I talked to him back in June. He’s aware that I’m ready if he ever needs me to do that.”

Haley’s remarks in limp support of Trump were shared the same day former Vice President Dick Cheney announced he was backing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. So far, the only person from a Republican presidential ticket to back Trump is former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.