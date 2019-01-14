No-Deal Brexit Would Be 'National Suicide', Says Dominic Grieve

A no-deal Brexit would be “national suicide”, Dominic Grieve has warned.

The former Conservative attorney general is leading efforts to avoid leaving the EU without a deal and is pushing for a second referendum.

MPs are expected to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit proposal when it is put to the Commons on Tuesday.

But if MPs cannot agree an alternative plan, the UK is set to leave the EU without a deal by default on March 29.

International trade secretary Liam Fox earlier this morning said a no-deal Brexit was not as bad as some claimed.

“I don’t regard no-deal as national suicide. This is not Dunkirk, this is leaving the European Union,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“I think no-deal would damage our economy – I’ve been frank about that – but I think it’s survivable.

“I think no Brexit, politically, is a disaster from which we might not recover.”

But speaking on the same programme, Grieve hit back at Fox. “It would be national suicide,” he said.

“It will lead to the break up of the UK for starters. That seems to me to be a pretty clear indication of a form of national suicide.

“The economic damage which it will do to us will be immense, so that the most vulnerable in our society will be those who suffer most as a consequence.”