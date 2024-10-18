'No More Excuses': Keir Starmer Condemns Israel Over 'Dire Humanitarian Situation' In Gaza

Displaced Palestinian children sit next to their tent in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has warned Israel that the world is running out of patience with it over the “dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

The prime minister said there cannot be “any more excuses” as he called on Tel Aviv to allow vital aid to get into the war-torn territory.

He also said the killing on Thursday of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israel “provides an opportunity for a step towards that ceasefire that we have long called for”.

Starmer was speaking in Berlin following talks with American president Joe Biden, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron.

The PM said “no-one should mourn” the death of Sinwar, who he said had “the blood” of both Israelis and Palestinians on his hands.

“Allies will keep working together to de-escalate across the region, because we know there is no military-only solution,” he said.

“The answer is diplomacy and now we must make the most of this moment.

“What is needed now is a ceasefire, immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, immediate access to humanitarian aid and a return to the path towards the two-state solution. as the only way to deliver long-term peace and security.”

Starmer said the UK continues to “strongly support” Israel’s right to self-defence, but urged Tel Aviv to do more to help Gazans suffering due to the war.

He said: “The dire humanitarian situation cannot continue and I say once again to Israel, the world will not tolerate any more excuses on humanitarian assistance.

“Civilians in northern Gaza need food now. The UK strongly supports [the United Nations Relief and Works Agency] in the vital work it does in Gaza, across the [occupied Palestinian territories] and the region.

“UNRWA must be allowed to continue its life-saving support. The suffering must end, including in Lebanon, where we also need a ceasefire to implement a political plan.”