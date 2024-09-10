No, Not Every MP Gets All Of Their Energy Bills Paid For

Smart meter showing weekly budget exceeded. Energy crisis Trudie Davidson via Getty Images

Users on social media today have claimed that all MPs can claim the money from their energy bills back – but that’s actually not true.

It’s a hot topic as parliament prepares to vote on plans to restrict the winter fuel payments, which may be why the allegation has gained some traction.

Here’s what you need to now.

What is being claimed?

So can all MPs get their energy bills paid for?

No – this is a distortion of a policy just for MPs who have to have two residences for their work.

Firstly, only MPs with constituencies outside of London are apply to claim any sort of utility bills back.

Secondly, they can only do so on one of the properties which they use, either the London one – which is required so they can be close to parliament – or their constituency home.

These costs include rental payments, utilities (gas, electricity, other fuel and water), council tax, round rent and service charges.

Buildings insurance, routine security measures, a landline telephone, a broadband connection and usage charges for that one property are all included, too.

And thirdly, any claims for utility bills are not capped at £3,400. There is actually no upper limit.

FullFact believes that claim stemmed from the Daily Mail’s report into Tory MP Danny Kruger, who allegedly claimed back £3,598.24for the financial year 2020/21.

As the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) explained in a document for 2022-23: “The accommodation costs budget is designed to meet costs incurred by MPs as a result of working from two permanent locations.”

The rules covering claims for hotels in this chapter only apply to the use of hotels as an alternative to rental accommodation.

IPSA adds that it “will pay for rent and associated costs for a property only after it has been registered and accompanied by the required documentation, including the MP’s rental agreement or proof of ownership of the property.”

Why is the claim being recirculated?

The claim comes ahead of a Commons vote on the government’s motion to stop the winter fuel allowance for pensioners being universally accessible.

Labour intends to make the payment (of up to £300) only available to those on pension credit.

The government say this is a “tough choice” but it’s necessary in order to start plugging the £22bn black hole allegedly left behind in the UK finances by the Tories.

The motion will likely pass because PM Keir Starmer has such a large majority (167) in the Commons.