Casey Major-Bunce Have you made pancake muffins before?

With half-term in full swing and Pancake Day approaching (4 March, people!), there has never been a better time to give a new snack a whirl.

Behold, pancake muffins.

Mum-of-four and life hack guru Casey Major-Bunce has shared her recipe with HuffPost UK – and says it’s the perfect treat to make when things are feeling “chaotic” (which I don’t know about you, but is every waking second in our household right now).

“With breakfast time, my kids love trying different things, and a few years back I thought of this hack; what child doesn’t love pancakes in the morning?” she tells HuffPost UK.

The beauty of these squidgy delights is they’re budget friendly and also very, very easy to make – even for those, like myself, who haven’t been blessed in the culinary skills department.

“They’re a fantastic option for busy parents looking to take the stress away at breakfast time, while satisfying even the pickiest of eaters. Best of all, they are mess-free and don’t crumble like biscuits or cakes,” says Major-Bunce.

If you batch cook a load on Sunday, you’re set for the week. Intrigued? Here’s how to make them:

Pancake muffins recipe

Major-Bunce uses a ready-made mix to save time – her go-to is the Dr Oetker pancake mix, which she finds to be “the best on the market” and costs £1.40.

Method:

1. Make the pancake mix (just add some cow’s or plant-based milk).

2. Preheat your oven to 175°C.

3. Grease a muffin tray to prevent sticking.

4. Fill each muffin cup halfway with the pancake mix.

5. Get creative with toppings! Major-Bunce says she has used chocolate chips, strawberries, blueberries, sprinkles and even peanut butter cups.

6. Bake in the oven for 12-16 minutes, or until golden brown.

7. Once done, let them cool before transferring to an airtight container. They can then be stored in the fridge for up to five days – so that’s you sorted for the week!

Major-Bunce, who is well-known on social media for her creative mum hacks, adds: “When it comes to reheating, simply pop them in the microwave for 12-15 seconds. My kids absolutely love these as a quick breakfast before school, or as a tasty after-school snack.”

Enjoy!

Follow Casey Major-Bunce aka The Queen of Hacks @MajorMumHacks. Her debut book, The Big Book of Major Mum Hacks is out 13 March 2025 (Sphere, £18.99). Pre-order here.