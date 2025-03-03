ParentsChildrenFoodlife as a parent

No Time To Make Pancakes? This Recipe Is The Perfect Breakfast Hack

They take about 20 minutes to prep and bake, and even the fussiest of eaters won't be able to resist.
Have you made pancake muffins before?
Casey Major-Bunce
With half-term in full swing and Pancake Day approaching (4 March, people!), there has never been a better time to give a new snack a whirl.

Behold, pancake muffins.

Mum-of-four and life hack guru Casey Major-Bunce has shared her recipe with HuffPost UK – and says it’s the perfect treat to make when things are feeling “chaotic” (which I don’t know about you, but is every waking second in our household right now).

“With breakfast time, my kids love trying different things, and a few years back I thought of this hack; what child doesn’t love pancakes in the morning?” she tells HuffPost UK.

The beauty of these squidgy delights is they’re budget friendly and also very, very easy to make – even for those, like myself, who haven’t been blessed in the culinary skills department.

“They’re a fantastic option for busy parents looking to take the stress away at breakfast time, while satisfying even the pickiest of eaters. Best of all, they are mess-free and don’t crumble like biscuits or cakes,” says Major-Bunce.

If you batch cook a load on Sunday, you’re set for the week. Intrigued? Here’s how to make them:

Pancake muffins recipe

Major-Bunce uses a ready-made mix to save time – her go-to is the Dr Oetker pancake mix, which she finds to be “the best on the market” and costs £1.40.

Method:

1. Make the pancake mix (just add some cow’s or plant-based milk).

2. Preheat your oven to 175°C.

3. Grease a muffin tray to prevent sticking.

4. Fill each muffin cup halfway with the pancake mix.

5. Get creative with toppings! Major-Bunce says she has used chocolate chips, strawberries, blueberries, sprinkles and even peanut butter cups.

6. Bake in the oven for 12-16 minutes, or until golden brown.

7. Once done, let them cool before transferring to an airtight container. They can then be stored in the fridge for up to five days – so that’s you sorted for the week!

Major-Bunce, who is well-known on social media for her creative mum hacks, adds: “When it comes to reheating, simply pop them in the microwave for 12-15 seconds. My kids absolutely love these as a quick breakfast before school, or as a tasty after-school snack.”

Enjoy!

Follow Casey Major-Bunce aka The Queen of Hacks @MajorMumHacks. Her debut book, The Big Book of Major Mum Hacks is out 13 March 2025 (Sphere, £18.99). Pre-order here.

