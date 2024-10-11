Downing Street 'Appalled' By Reports Israel Fired At UN Base In Lebanon

Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon on October 11, 2024. - via AFP via Getty Images

The government is “appalled” by reports Israel deliberately hit a United Nations observation post in Lebanon, a No.10 spokesperson has said.

The United Nations interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) has claimed that Israel struck its facilities twice across 48 hours, as the conflict between the militant group of Hezbollah and Israel continues.

The peacekeeping force say fire from an Israeli tank wounded two peacekeepers and an observation tower on Thursday, while a similar attack happened on Friday.

“We were appalled to hear those reports and it is vital that peacekeepers and civilians are protected,” a Downing Street spokesperson said on the daily press briefing today.

“As you know we continue to call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to suffering and bloodshed. It is a reminder of the importance of us all renewing our diplomatic efforts to resolve this.”

A journalist then asked if prime minister Keir Starmer would support the comments from Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris that Israel has broken international law.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has also said there was “no justification” for the Israeli strikes, and called them an “inadmissible act”, while Italy’s defence ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest.

The No.10 spokesperson replied: “All parties must always do everything possible to protect civilians and comply with international law. But we continue to reiterate that and call for an immediate ceasefire.”

On Friday afternoon, Starmer told broadcasters: “I’m very concerned about the situation in Lebanon, in Gaza and the escalation more generally in relation to the conflict.

“So de-escalation, we have to find a political and diplomatic route forward here, and that’s why I’m working with allies and colleagues across the globe to ensure we get de-escalation of the situation.”

But Starmer has refused to say if that would involve limiting more arm exports to Israel, having already cut back on 10% of the licences last month.

He said: “We’re working with our colleagues to de-escalate, that’s the immediate priority.”

Two other peacekeepers were also hit in a separate explosion on Friday, according to the UN. One was taken to hospital.

Unifil also said several of its blast walls in its Lebanon base fell when the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bulldozer hit the perimeter and tanks moved towards the UN.

The peacekeepers said this was a “serious development” and “any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law’.

Israel and the UN have locked horns repeatedly over the war in Gaza, as the organisation’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres has repeatedly condemned Israel’s actions.

Isreal banned him from the country last week, and described him as an “undesirable”.

Guterres also warned on Tuesday that Israeli attacks on Lebanon were destabilising the Middle East.

He said: “Attacks, including on civilians, are threatening the entire region.

“Large-scale Israeli strikes deep into Lebanon, including Beirut, have killed more than 2,000 people over the last year, with 1,500 of those deaths occurring in just the past two weeks.”

